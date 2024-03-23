MVAL ETF and MGRO ETF: Question & Answer | ETF Trends

- How does Morningstar identify moat companies?
- How are the MGRO and MVAL indices constructed?
- How does Morningstar determine its style score?
- What is the overlap of MGRO and MVAL with MOAT?
- What are the relative sector exposures of MVAL and MGRO?
- How should investors use MGRO and MVAL in relation to MOAT?
Moat investing is based on a simple concept: invest in companies with sustainable competitive advantages. Morningstar builds on this philosophy by seeking out moat stocks trading at attractive valuations relative to their equity research team’s forward-looking estimate of fair value. This approach has stood the test of time, with the live track record for the Morningstar® Wide Moat Focus IndexSM exceeding 15 years.
With the upcoming launch of the VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Growth (MGRO) and VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Value (MVAL) ETFs, Morningstar’s proven strategy of identifying quality companies trading at attractive valuations will soon be available for investors seeking targeted growth and value exposure.
How does Morningstar identify moat companies?
Morningstar has identified five attributes that may contribute to a company’s moat: switching costs, intangible assets, network effect, cost leadership and efficient scale. Companies may demonstrate one or a combination of these five sources of moat.
To determine the width of a company’s moat, Morningstar analysts consider the nature of the company’s competitive advantage and how effectively it will persist given the industry in which the company operates. Companies are assigned one of three economic moat ratings: none, narrow or wide. Having a wide moat means Morningstar believes the company can maintain its competitive advantage for at least the next 20 years, and a narrow moat means the company can do this for at least 10 years. A company with no moat either has a competitive advantage that is not sustainable or no advantage, according to Morningstar. (For more on how Morningstar analysts determine a company’s moat rating, read MOAT ETF: Question & Answer.)
How are the MGRO and MVAL indices constructed?
From a fundamental perspective, MGRO and MVAL use the same rigorous screening process as the VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT). Morningstar’s 100 equity analysts follow a consistent, forward-looking research methodology that includes its economic moat rating and fair value estimate based on Morningstar’s proprietary discounted cash flow model. To be eligible for the index, companies must have a wide moat rating and an attractive price-to-fair-value ratio. For MGRO and MVAL, the strategies apply an additional screen to identify stocks with growth and value characteristics, respectively.
How does Morningstar determine its style score?
Morningstar’s style score aligns with the Morningstar Style Box and informs the eligibility and weighting scheme of MGRO and MVAL.
In MVAL, inputs into the style score include traditional value metrics such as a stock’s historical price-to-book and price-to-sales ratios. MGRO inputs include traditional growth metrics like historical earnings and sales growth. Both MVAL and MGRO also include a forward looking metric to determine the style score (price-to-projected earnings for MVAL and long-term projected earnings growth for MGRO).
What is the overlap of MGRO and MVAL with MOAT?
In general, investors should expect a high overlap between MOAT and the style indices MGRO and MVAL, which select from the same pool of 140 – 150 U.S. wide moat companies.
However, at any point in time, MOAT can have more overlap with one of the two style indices. For example, MOAT’s current value bias results in very high overlap between its index and the MVAL index.
What are the relative sector exposures of MVAL and MGRO?
Sector exposure will vary due to the active share associated with a concentrated portfolio as well as the impact of the moat and valuation screens. Both indices have dynamic index sector exposure, as companies doing business in various segments of the market have become more or less attractively priced. Historically, MGRO has had more consumer cyclical and technology sector exposure, while MVAL has had more healthcare and financial services exposure.
How should investors use MGRO and MVAL in relation to MOAT?
MGRO and MVAL are intended for investors who have a strategic view on growth and value and want to gain targeted style exposure in their portfolios. Conversely, MOAT allows Morningstar valuation research to influence style exposures over time and should be thought of more as a core equity allocation.
Regardless of the specific reason, investors seeking to allocate to value and/or growth companies should look for a strategy that does more than just provide broad-market exposure. We believe the focused approach of MGRO and MVAL, which selectively identifies companies by considering competition and competitive advantages as well as valuations, may be a better choice.
Originally published by VanEck on March 19, 2024.
