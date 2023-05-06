Muni Bond Upgrades: Illinois’ Improving Credit Quality | ETF Trends

By Tamara Lowin, Senior Municipal Credit Analyst

Over the past four years, Illinois’ improved budgets and fiscal responsibility resulted in several upgrades for Illinois. Long known as the weakest state, initiatives under Governor Pritzker’s leadership have put the state on a stronger path. As one of five states whose political subdivisions issue the most municipal bonds year over year, Illinois’ recent improvements are significant and welcome news for the asset class. These developments demonstrate that the credit quality of municipals will likely remain healthy.

Balancing Budgets and Restoring the Budget Stabilization Fund

A key victory for the state, Illinois has achieved near-balanced budgets. This is a departure from its history of using one-time revenues and deferring bills to cover expenses. The new $50 billion budget for fiscal year 2023 anticipates the state pushing off just $1 billion of its bills due—a significant reduction from the $8 billion backlog the Governor inherited according to Illinois Office of Management and Budget. In addition to a more balanced budget, the state is restoring the Budget Stabilization Fund, a financial cushion, or “rainy day fund,” that should protect the state from unexpected expenses or revenue shortfalls. In addition to depositing available funds in FY2021 and FY2022, the state has created permanent revenue streams to add to the Fund over time, according to The Illinois Office of Management and Budget.

2019 FYE 2023 Bills Outstanding $8 billion $1 billion Budget Stabilization Fund $60,000 $1.9 billion Pension Funded Ratio 40.3% 43.8% S&P/Moody’s/Fitch BBB-/Baa3/BBB A-/A3/BBB+ (positive outlook)

Source: The Illinois Office of Management and Budget, as of current estimate, FYE 2023.

Addressing Illinois’ Pension Fund Challenges

While Illinois’ pension challenges are severe and will take decades to fix, we are now witnessing an improvement in the funding levels and concrete plans to reach a sustainable level in 20 years. Success in this area will take consistent discipline.

We are encouraged by the direction the state is forging. To us, the overarching theme is “willingness”: a virtue the state has struggled with in the past. Now we see excess funds saved instead of spent, a focus on balanced spending, and long-term planning. These factors indicate a state better equipped to navigate its future and provide a strong home for its residents.

Originally published 04 May 2023.

