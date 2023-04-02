International Moat Companies Back in the Spotlight | ETF Trends

By Brandon Rakszawski

Investors Back at the International Equity Table

For much of the last fifteen years, many U.S. investors have largely ignored equity investment opportunities outside of the U.S., gravitating to their home country bias through U.S.-focused equity funds. This trend is understandable. The MSCI ACWI ex-USA Index has lagged the S&P 500 Index by over 7% annually for the last 15 years through February 2023 (2.31% vs. 9.76%, respectively).

This year, signs of a reversal are apparent. Investors removed $28.8 billion from U.S.-focused equity mutual funds and ETFs through the first two months of 2023 while international-focused equity funds welcomed $16.8B of new investment, according to Morningstar. With many risks in the market, whether this trend will persist remains to be seen, but multiple forces are positive for international companies: a weakening dollar and expectations for a sideways and volatile U.S. equity market for the foreseeable future, among others.

Through March 22, 2023, the MSCI ACWI ex-USA Index has posted a slightly better year-to-date return than the S&P 500 Index (3.62% vs. 2.96%, respective). With more investors looking outside of the U.S. in this period of uncertainty, a more selective approach may be prudent.

Reversal of Fortunes for International Companies

As of 2/28/2023

Source: Morningstar. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Indexes are unmanaged and are not securities in which an investment can be made.

Quality International Companies for any Market

There has been a focus on quality companies across the board as investors have navigated inflation, rate hikes, and now a banking crisis. But there is little consensus on what makes for a quality company. For more than 20 years, Morningstar has honed their framework to identify those highly-desirable companies that have built competitive advantages that can last. Moat-rated companies can tend to survive fads in the market, new competitive pressure and are often better suited to weather market stress.

Looking outside the U.S., the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus Index (“International Moat Index”) has separated itself from the international markets in recent periods. It reflects the ethos of Morningstar’s broader moat investing philosophy: invest in quality moat-rated companies that are also trading at attractive prices. This approach has yielded impressive results.

International Moat Index vs. International Market

As of 3/22/2023

Source: Morningstar. Index performance is not illustrative of Fund performance. Fund performance current to the most recent month end is available by visiting vaneck.com or by calling 800.826.2333. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Indexes are unmanaged and are not securities in which an investment can be made.

Dollar Reversal Benefitted International Companies

One catalyst driving international stock performance has been the reversal of the U.S. dollar. After its peak on September 27, 2022, international stocks have outpaced U.S. stocks and the International Moat Index has impressed to the upside.

International Moats Outpacing U.S. and Broad International Stocks

Source: Morningstar. 9/27/2023 – 3/22/2023. Index performance is not illustrative of Fund performance. Fund performance current to the most recent month end is available by visiting vaneck.com or by calling 800.826.2333. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Indexes are unmanaged and are not securities in which an investment can be made.

Differentiated International Exposure

The International Moat Index’s exposure is often quite differentiated from broad international equity market indexes. This is driven by two factors: Morningstar’s equity research coverage universe and its index selection methodology.

In order to qualify for the International Moat Index, a company must be covered by Morningstar’s equity research team. While its coverage has evolved and Morningstar has increased research capabilities over time, there are several structural overweights and underweights driven by this coverage. For example, Japan is relatively under covered by Morningstar, reducing the number of eligible companies from Japan.

Equally as influential is the International Moat Index’s selection methodology, which is driven in large part by valuations. The index will select attractively priced companies each quarter on a pre-determined schedule, which drives much of the shifts in the index each quarter. The result of the March 2023 index review can be viewed here.

International Moat Index: Relative Regional Exposure

As of 3/22/2023

International Moat Index: Relative Sector Exposure

As of 3/22/2023

Source: Morningstar. For illustrative purposes only. Relative weights reflects the difference between the International Moat Index weight and MSCI ACWI ex-USA Index.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses the price and yield performance of the Morningstar® Global ex-US Moat Focus IndexSM.

Originally published 29 March 2023.

