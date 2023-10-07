How Jan van Eck Redefines Success and Honors His Father’s Legacy | ETF Trends

Diving into the intricate tapestry of VanEck’s storied history, from its inception during the Nixon era to its modern-day focus on ETFs, the van Eck family has remained at the forefront of financial innovation. In an extensive profile of CEO Jan van Eck, Real Assets Adviser explores his personal journey, the firm’s evolution, and VanEck’s forward-thinking investment philosophy. As the investment world ebbs and flows with the changing tides of global events, Jan’s perspective serves as a beacon for those looking to navigate the future.

Here are highlights from the article:

The Nixon Era and Gold

In 1971, President Nixon unhooked the dollar from the gold standard. Jan’s father and the firm’s founder, John van Eck, saw this move coming and had already jumped into the gold market. His gold fund (known today as the VanEck International Investors Gold Fund), the first of its kind, skyrocketed as gold prices soared from $35 to $800 per ounce, making it the industry’s top performer.

VanEck’s Evolution: From Gold to ETFs

While John was passionate about gold, his son, Jan van Eck, realized the firm’s over-reliance on gold was a vulnerability. Jan shifted the firm’s focus, pioneering in ETFs. Today, ETFs account for 90% of VanEck’s business, and the firm expects this sector to drive its growth for the foreseeable future.

Taking a Global Perspective

Founded in 1955, VanEck was originally focused on leveraging post-WWII investment opportunities in Asia and Europe. Today, Jan keeps an eye on emerging markets, technological innovations like blockchain, and the evolution of private finance in countries like Brazil and India.

Investment Philosophies and Forward Thinking

Jan believes in contrarian investing, seeing potential in assets like office real estate and cryptocurrencies. He’s bullish on Bitcoin as a competitor to gold and has been pushing for Bitcoin ETFs since 2017. Jan’s investments reflect his beliefs, with allocations in fintech startups and a digital assets fund.

A Changing Financial Landscape

For Jan, finance is intertwined with current events, making every day in the industry intellectually stimulating. He delves into alternative media for insights and research, emphasizing the importance of staying updated. He’s particularly intrigued by global demographic changes, such as China’s shrinking population.

Jan van Eck: Redefining Success

With a rich legacy behind him and a dynamic world ahead, Jan continues to reshape the definition of success in the investment world.

Read the full profile here: Real Assets Advisor – Honor Thy Father

Originally published 05 October 2023.

