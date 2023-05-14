Green Infrastructure: What Is It?

Green infrastructure is the range of systems and technologies that enable and provide for a more sustainable way of living. In this blog series, we will outline seven specific areas: green transportation, green energy, green fuel, waste management, green infrastructure & equipment, pollution control, and green constructions. We will define these themes, how they contribute to green infrastructure and how they are instrumental to the space as a whole moving forward.

Green equipment refers to technologies, machinery, or devices designed to minimize environmental impact by optimizing energy efficiency, reducing waste, and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Solar energy companies exemplify the successful integration of green infrastructure and equipment. They harness the sun’s power to provide a renewable and abundant energy source that can be incorporated into various aspects of green infrastructure. Solar panels can be installed on residential and commercial buildings, as well as on large-scale solar farms, to generate electricity for local communities. Solar power can also be used to fuel electric vehicle charging stations, contributing to a cleaner transportation system.

U.S. Consumption of Energy Types 2025-2050

Source: EIA.gov, March 2022.

As a leading solar energy company, Enphase plays a vital role in the green infrastructure movement in the United States. They specialize in microinverter technology designed to optimize solar energy output and improve the overall efficiency of solar systems. Microinverters convert direct current (DC) electricity produced by solar panels into alternating current (AC) electricity, which can be used to power homes and businesses.

Enphase’s microinverters are more efficient and reliable than traditional string inverters as they allow each solar panel to operate independently, mitigating the impact of shading or debris on system performance. They also provide a comprehensive energy management platform that enables users to monitor and control their solar systems remotely, promoting energy efficiency and empowering consumers to make informed decisions about their energy consumption.

The green infrastructure movement in the United States is gaining longer-term momentum, with green equipment playing a pivotal role. Although there have been some near-term headwinds in the current environment, solar companies like Enphase are providing innovative technologies that reduce environmental impacts and offer economic benefits. Embracing green infrastructure and equipment, alongside the rapidly decreasing costs of solar energy, will help us work together toward a more sustainable future.

Investors can access key green infrastructure companies with the VanEck Green Infrastructure ETF (RNEW).1 The ETF provides diversified exposure to companies across the seven green infrastructure sub-themes.

