Green Bonds: Impact Investing Report | ETF Trends

By William Sokol, Director of Product Management
Green bonds are financing projects all over the world that have a positive environmental impact and provide a pathway to sustainable development. But how much impact does an investor have when they invest in green bonds? In this report, we quantify the environmental impact of every $1M of investment in the VanEck Green Bond ETF (GRNB).
Green bonds offer investors a way to build sustainable core fixed income portfolios without significantly affecting risk and return, and leverage the size and diversity of the global bond markets to help achieve climate goals. GRNB provides access to a diverse group of issuers who are proactively investing in climate solutions, including renewable energy, green buildings, clean transportation and more.
Download the report to learn more about how investment in GRNB translates into real-world results. Topics include:
- The impact per $1M of investment in GRNB, including energy savings, CO2 reduction and clean energy generation.
- Alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals.
- Top 10 issuer highlights and project examples.
- Use of proceeds by project type.
Originally published 24 January 2024
