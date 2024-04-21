GLIN ETF: Question & Answer | ETF Trends

DISCLOSURES

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned are unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.

An investment in the VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) may be subject to risks which include, but are not limited to, special risk considerations of investing in Indian issuers, foreign securities, emerging market issuers, foreign currency, depositary receipts, information technology sector, basic materials sector, health care sector, energy sector, industrials sector, micro-, small- and medium capitalization companies, cash transactions, equity securities, market, operational, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, passive management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, non-diversification and index-related concentration risks, all of which may adversely affect the Fund. Emerging market issuers and foreign securities may be subject to securities markets, political and economic, investment and repatriation restrictions, different rules and regulations, less publicly available financial information, foreign currency and exchange rates, operational and settlement, and corporate and securities laws risks. Micro-, small- and medium capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks.

MarketGrader India All-Cap Growth Leaders Index is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using MarketGrader India All-Cap Growth Leaders Index and/or its trademark or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. MarketGrader India All-Cap Growth Leaders Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that MarketGrader India All-Cap Growth Leaders Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards MarketGrader, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in MarketGrader India All-Cap Growth Leaders Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the financial instrument. Neither publication of MarketGrader India All-Cap Growth Leaders Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of MarketGrader India All-Cap Growth Leaders Index or its trademark for the purpose of use in connection with the financial instrument constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said financial instrument nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this financial instrument.

“MARKETGRADER” and “MarketGrader India All-Cap Growth Leaders Index ” are trademarks of MarketGrader.com Corp. and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by Van Eck Associates Corporation. based on the MarketGrader India All-Cap Growth Leaders Index , is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MarketGrader, and MarketGrader makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s). VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN).

MarketGrader India All-Cap Growth Leaders Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. MarketGrader India All-Cap Growth Leaders Index is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using MarketGrader India All-Cap Growth Leaders Index or its trademark or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect.

The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and/or its affiliates and has been licensed for use by Van Eck Associates Corporation. Copyright © 2023 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global, Inc., and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Redistribution or reproduction in whole or in part are prohibited without written permission of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. For more information on any of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC’s indices please visit https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/. S&P® is a registered trademark of S&P Global and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the ability of any index to accurately represent the asset class or market sector that it purports to represent and neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors shall have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index or the data included therein.

The S&P 500® Index consists of 500 widely held common stocks covering industrial, utility, financial and transportation sector; as an Index, it is unmanaged and is not a security in which investments can be made.

Index returns are not Fund returns and do not reflect any management fees or brokerage expenses. Certain indices may take into account withholding taxes. Investors can not invest directly in the Index. Returns for actual Fund investors may differ from what is shown because of differences in timing, the amount invested and fees and expenses. Index returns assume that dividends have been reinvested.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

© Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Van Eck Associates Corporation.