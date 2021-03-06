From Twitter to Your Portfolio: Unlock the Power of Social Media

By Coulter Regal, CFA, Associate Product Manager

Millions of people use social media and other online platforms to express opinions and share ideas—including those related to their stock portfolio. The vast amount of content generated across these platforms contains valuable insights that can help investors gain a potential edge over the broader market.

Gaining an Edge from Social Media

Social media platforms have exploded, since first appearing in the early 2000s. In the U.S., about 80% of the population now use these platforms, up from 10% in 2008[1]. From its start as a place to stay in touch with family and post cute baby animal pictures, social media has transformed into a real-time news outlet, often times breaking news before traditional media. Beyond just a news source, people are increasingly using them as online-communities to share opinions about stocks and other financial topics. The introduction and adoption of stock cashtags ($+ticker) as well as the creation of dedicated investment platforms, like Stocktwits, and dozens of others have helped solidify this movement and fuel the growth of investment-related online discussions. The millions of interactions across these platforms have created a rich and valuable dataset that gives insight into the potential of different stocks. This underpins a social media investing strategy that is powered by investor sentiment.

Social Insights Have Led to Outperformance vs. the S&P 500

8/18/2016 – 1/31/2021

A Strategy Powered by the People

Proponents of behavioral finance have long known that investor sentiment and emotions can have an impact on the price and performance of stocks. In today’s world, with the current state of technology and mass social media adoption, it is possible to measure social sentiment by the millions. Instead of relying on a smart friend or favorite TV pundit, one can assess millions of diverse opinions to ascertain the mood of investors—potentially even before the market as a whole realizes it. This is one reason why professional money managers have sought to gain an informational edge through market sentiment indicators, driven by social media analytics.

The BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index employs leading edge analytics to harness the collective conviction of millions of investors. The Index tracks the performance of the 75 large cap U.S. stocks that exhibit the highest degree of positive investor sentiment and bullish perception based on content aggregated from online sources, including social media, news articles, blog posts and other alternative datasets. Millions of investment related messages and posts on sites like Reddit, Stockstwits, Twitter, and others are analyzed to identify stocks with the highest future return potential. The index is dynamic and keeps the portfolio of stocks current by reviewing picks each month, dropping stocks that have declined in investor sentiment and adding others where sentiment has increased. The Index ensures quality of picks and strength of conviction by targeting only large cap stocks with seasoned message history and consistent, diverse and broad conversation.

With the launch of the VanEck Vectors® Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), all investors can incorporate social sentiment analytics into their portfolios, to gain an informational edge. BUZZ seeks to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index.

