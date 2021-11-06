EM Rate Hikes – No End in Sight

By Natalia Gurushina

Chief Economist, Emerging Markets Fixed Income Strategy, VanEck

Central Europe’s policy “double punch” – 75bps rate hike in Poland and 125bps in the Czech Republic – attracted a lot of attention. Aggressive rate hikes notwithstanding, the market continued to price in more tightening in the coming months

There is a popular saying (in one of the emerging markets (EM)) that appetite comes with eating – and this is exactly what is happening with the market expectations for policy normalization. Even though many central banks in EM are frontloading rate hikes right now, the market prices in more and more hikes for the next 12 months. The chart below shows that policy rates in most EMs are now expected to exceed the pre-COVID levels (sometimes significantly) in the coming months.

One obvious reason why this is happening is that past tightening had not been enough to stem inflation, which not only continues to surprise to the upside in many EMs, but is also 2-3 standard deviations higher than the multi-year averages. We saw this happening in Poland (3.1 standard deviations), South Korea (2.5 standard deviations), and Peru (mind-boggling 4.3 standard deviations) in the past week or so. Yesterday’s upside surprise in Russia was the latest in the series – both headline and core inflation are now above 8% year-on-year, well above the official target. The global “stagflation” narrative is quite popular right now, but the truth is that the pace of recovery in many EMs is stronger than expected, and this gives central banks extra room for policy tightening.

One region with a major hawkish policy U-turn is Central Europe. Poland was the last one to start policy normalization in October, and it has a lot of catchup to do despite two aggressive rate hikes totaling 115bps. Yesterday’s above-consensus rate increase in Poland was quickly followed by a 125bps move in the Czech Republic (vs. 75bps expected). The koruna reacted extremely well, gaining 52bps against the Euro (as of 10:40am ET, according to Bloomberg LP). Will Romania follow suit next week? Stay tuned!

Chart at a Glance: Market Prices In Aggressive Rate Hikes in Many EMs

Source: VanEck Research; Bloomberg LP

Originally published by VanEck on November 3, 2021.

