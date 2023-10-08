Decade of Dominance: The ETF that Quietly Beats the S&P 500 | ETF Trends
Decade of Dominance: The ETF that Quietly Beats the S&P 500

MarketWatch spotlights VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT), consistently outperforming the S&P 500 by targeting companies with long-term competitive advantages or “economic moats.”

Originally published 11 April 2023. 

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Beyond Basic Beta Channel.

