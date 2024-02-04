Continued Confidence in Brazilian Equities | ETF Trends

By Patricia Gonzalez

Senior Analyst, Emerging Markets Equity

and

Ola El-Shawarby, CFA

Deputy Portfolio Manager, Emerging Markets Equity

Despite initial uncertainties, 2023 was a year of significant achievement for Brazilian equities, and the outlook for 2024 remains positive. Factors such as continued rate cuts, GDP growth, and attractive valuations present a favorable environment for the Brazilian market. Companies like JSL and MercadoLibre exemplify this growth potential, and, combined with their reasonable valuations, are prime candidates for investment for our S-GARP strategy.

As we move into 2024, we continue to demonstrate confidence in Brazil’s growth trajectory. It remains our largest overweight position compared to the benchmark, reflecting our belief in the sustained momentum of the Brazilian economy and the relative discount that companies like JSL and MELI represent. These companies embody our S-GARP philosophy, showing strong structural growth at a reasonable price.

In 2023, the Emerging Markets Fund adopted a strategic approach by being overweight in Brazilian equities, a decision that played out favorably. Brazil emerged as the Fund’s largest relative contributor to performance by country, with both allocation and stock selection boosting returns. In other words, both our overweight to Brazil and our stock selection within Brazil significantly helped returns.

In 2023, Brazilian equities experienced significant growth, with the Bovespa Index rising by 22.3% for the year, approaching its all-time high. This performance is notable given the initial challenges faced at the start of the year, including a new political cycle, a weak economic outlook, and fiscal risks. However, these concerns did not materialize to the extent anticipated by the market. This perspective was supported by the EME equity team’s findings during their Q1 2023 visit to Brazil. Contrary to the local sentiment, their interactions with companies indicated strong fundamentals and positive forward guidance. Additionally, valuations were at historical lows, influenced by domestic political and fiscal uncertainty.

