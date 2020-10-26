The Clean Energy ETF to Hold if the Blue Wave Materializes

As speculation swirls in the capital markets on the proverbial ‘blue wave’, a Democratic majority in the White House can certainly help boost clean energy. This could bode well for the VanEck Vectors® Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG).

“An aggressive push towards 100% renewable energy would save Americans as much as $321bn in energy costs, while also slashing planet-heating emissions, according to a new report,” an article in The Guardian noted. “Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, has vowed to eliminate greenhouse gases from the US power grid within 15 years and essentially zero out emissions by 2050, a plan assailed by Donald Trump as costly and detrimental to the American economy.”

As for SMOG, the fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Ardour Global IndexSM Extra Liquid (AGIXLT). The index is intended to track the overall performance of low carbon energy companies which are those companies primarily engaged in alternative energy which includes power derived principally from bio-fuels (such as ethanol), wind, solar, hydro and geothermal sources and also includes the various technologies that support the production, use and storage of these sources.