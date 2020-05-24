China – Tense Politics, Prudent Macro

By Natalia Gurushina, Chief Economist, Emerging Markets Fixed Income Strategy, VanEck Global
China drops the GDP growth target, focuses on employment and introduces another fiscal package that is smaller than expected. Argentina is heading for another default, as the grace period ends today.
Headlines from China continued to reverberate through markets this morning. A new national security law for Hong Kong generated multiple concerns about the territory’s future as a financial/economic hub, as well as suggestions that this might increase tensions between the U.S. and China. The takeaways from the National People’s Congress were also noteworthy. The 2020 growth target was dropped, but there is an employment target (9M new urban jobs), and it is binding. Authorities will rely on additional fiscal stimulus to achieve this objective. However, the size of the package (approximately 3.5% of GDP) appears to be smaller than expected—which can be described as “prudent/conservative” compared to fiscal packages in many other countries. Finally, monetary policy will remain pro-active, with total social financing (TSF)1 growth “significantly higher than last year”—which gives the green light to more rate cuts going forward.
This morning’s Argentina headlines are telling us that the country is heading for another sovereign default. The grace period for missed coupon payments ends today, and a deal with creditors has not yet been reached. The government has been promising that it will not pay these coupons, and will default. However, last night the government said that negotiations with creditors will continue until June 2, hinting at progress, whether a default occurs or not. The market has been strong all week, viewing all of this as negotiation tactics, and arguably priced a likely default already. It is not clear at this stage whether the government will remain current on payments until the end of the negotiations or will stick to their promise to suspend interest payments.
India surprised the market with an unscheduled 40bps repo rate cut this morning. The central bank cited significant downside risks to growth as the main reason, promising to do more if necessary. Another round of monetary easing looks logical given that the recently announced fiscal package includes only 1.2% of GDP of new spending. The central bank acknowledged a spike in food prices in April, but noted that risks to growth are much more significant at this stage.
À propos: I am “chartless” again today, so I guess I have to use another Russian literary masterpiece. The book in question—Mikhail Bulgakov’s Master and Margarita—is (naturally) long, but the quote is short and uplifting: “Everything will turn out right, the world is built on that.” Have a great weekend!
1Total social financing is a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy and includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.
IMPORTANT DEFINITIONS & DISCLOSURES
