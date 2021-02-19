Business Development ETFs Like ‘BIZD’ Aren’t Monkeying Around

In the current low rate environment, fixed income investors don’t have time for any monkey business. When it comes to seeking income sources, one promising place to look is business development companies (BDCs) via the VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD).

BIZD gets down to business by seeking to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVISÂ® US Business Development Companies Index. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the fund’s benchmark index.

The index is comprised of BDCs. BDCs are vehicles whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately-held companies or thinly traded U.S. public companies. Getting financing nowadays can be tough through traditional means like big banks. BDCs help fill the gap.

BIZD gives investors: