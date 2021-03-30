As Egypt (Literally) Rights the Ship, Look to the EGPT ETF

The reopening phase of global economic healing is well underway, and Egypt could be a major beneficiary. As tourism returns, the VanEck Vectors Egypt Index ETF (EGPT) could also start seeing big gains.

“The Egyptian economy is expected to grow by 6 percent in the fiscal year 2021-2022, and the real GDP will grow by 3 percent during the current fiscal year, the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development said on Friday in a statement,” a Xinhuanet.com report noted.

“The recovery of tourism in Egypt and revenues of the Suez Canal will lead to an increase in economic growth up to 6 percent in the fiscal year 2021-2022,” the Ministry said.

EGPT seeks to replicate the MVIS® Egypt Index. The index includes securities of Egyptian companies that include small caps- and mid-caps.

A company is generally considered to be an Egyptian company if it is incorporated in Egypt or is incorporated outside Egypt but has at least 50% of its revenues/related assets in Egypt. EGPT gives investors access to:

With mid- to small-cap tilt. A Pure Play: Companies must be incorporated in, or derive at least 50% of total revenues from Egypt to be added to the index.

A Setback in the Suez Canal