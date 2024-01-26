The 3 VanEck ETFs Investors Are Buying in 2024 | ETF Trends

Three VanEck ETFs have seen considerable investor attention in 2024 to date.

Reflecting VanEck’s diverse range of ETF offerings, the three most popular ETFs, as measured by net flows, comprise a growthy thematic ETF, a value-tilted fund, and a compelling fixed income product. The popular ETFs include the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), the VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT), and the VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL).

The Most Popular VanEck ETFs in 2024 to Date

SMH has seen $403 million in net flows during the first few weeks of 2024, making it VanEck’s most popular ETF year to date as measured by net flows. The fund has seen $1.3 billion in net flows over a one-year period.

With $13.6 billion in assets under management, SMH is the largest semiconductor ETF available to investors (measured by total assets) per ETF Database.

SMH is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index. The index tracks the overall performance of the 25 largest companies involved in semiconductor production and equipment. The fund includes both domestic and U.S. listed foreign companies allowing for enhanced industry representation.

MOAT has seen $335 million in net flows year to date through January 25. The fund has accreted $4.9 billion in net flows over a one-year period.

MOAT is based on the Morningstar® Wide Moat Focus. The index tracks the overall performance of attractively priced companies with sustainable competitive advantages according to Morningstar’s equity research team.

Thus, MOAT effectively provides exposure to companies that have ‘wide moats’ or sustainable competitive advantages that are very difficult for competitors to breach

ANGL has seen $117 million in net flows year to date through January 25. The fund has garnered $189 million in net flows over a one-year period.

The sole fixed income ETF on this list, ANGL replicates the price and yield performance of the ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index. The index comprises below investment grade corporate bonds denominated in U.S. dollars, issued in the U.S. domestic market and that were rated investment grade at the time of issuance.

According to VanEck, fallen angels, or high yield bonds originally issued as investment grade corporate bonds, have had historically higher average credit quality than the broad high yield bond universe.

