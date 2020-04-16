Stocks Move Higher Overnight As Fed Recommends A Gradual Reopening

Stocks finished the day positive, and are extending gains in early post-market trade after languishing throughout the session. Part of that late day push comes despite fresh data revealing another rise in jobless claims and on growing concerns over a poor first-quarter earnings season.

On Thursday, the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) was up 2.0%, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEArca: DIA) gained 0.3%, and SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEArca: SPY) rose 0.6%. All three indices have climbed higher in the overnight session. as of 5 pm EST.

But Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker also expressed optimism Thursday that many of the 22 million jobs lost so far during the coronavirus quarantine will return, though he said the nation shouldn’t be in a hurry or it could spell problems later.

Harker exhorted a gradual return to normalcy, reopening segments of the economy that can maintain social distancing guidelines to come back online as soon as medical advances allow. Harker sees this pandemic becoming potentially worse economically before it gets better, however.

“We’re going to hit a period where it’s going to be pretty bad. It’s pretty bad right now,” Harkin said during an interview on CNBC’s “ Closing Bell .” “We will climb out of this. It’s not going to be a sudden bounceback. I mean, it just doesn’t make sense to me. There’s going to be certain industries like travel and tourism and hospitality and so forth that will take some time to recovery.”