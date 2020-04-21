Stocks And Index ETFs Are Selling Off Amid Disaster In Crude Market

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 600 points, or 2.8%, while the S&P 500 index shed 88 points, or 3.1%, to trade at 2,733, and the Nasdaq Composite Index plummeted almost 320 points or 3.7%. All three indices are currently still in sell-off mode as of 1230pm EST.

Index ETFs that follow the stock indices are suffering losses as well. The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) has sold off 3.51%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEArca: DIA) has lost 2.5%, and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEArca: SPY) has fallen 2.8%.

Losses on Tuesday are a continuation of the downdraft that started on Monday, as equities reacted to the disaster in crude oil, where crude prices trading into negative territory for the first time in history, on account of a massive oversupply and limited storage.

WTI crude oil, which expires at the end of the day’s trade, fell $55.90 a barrel, or 306%, to settle in negative territory for the first time in history.

Many investors are hopeful that stocks might make a V-bottom recovery, something extremely unlikely given historical precedent. With oil getting trounced, it appears investors may be admonished by markets that the worst is yet to be completed.

“The oil market is sending a bold warning that economic growth may not recover nearly as quickly as some equity investors would hope,” wrote Tom Essaye, president of the Sevens Report, in a Tuesday note to clients. “The S&P 500 is pricing a relatively quick return to a normal economy, and continued low oil prices are pushing back against that assumption.”

Despite the sizable rebound stocks have made this year so far, analysts also still caution investors that there could be more downside to come, and not to be too cavalier with assets.