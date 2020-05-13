Stocks Slump Further As Powell Paints Bleak Image & Eschews Negatives

The stock market is slumping again today as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s outlook on the economy has dampened investor perspectives, leaving them waiting for more guidance on the central bank’s next move to bolster markets and save the economy from coronavirus contagion.

While negative interest rates, something that has been pushed by President Trump and become popular in other nations, is off the table, for now, some strategists feel the Fed could release a fresh round of quantitative easing before or during the upcoming June meeting. Quantitative easing was first initiated by the Fed during the Great Recession and became known as QE.

Powell referred to the negative yields used in Europe and Japan as an “unsettled” policy, claiming that it’s unclear whether or not there are benefits, and the policy stymies a bank’s lending ability.

Last week for the first time ever, fed funds futures implied a negative fed funds rate. Following his comments, the futures rose slightly but still implied slightly negative rates, commencing next March.

While stocks flushed into the close yesterday and showed further losses in the overnight session, the downdraft gained momentum after Powell’s comments about the economy, and Treasury yields balanced at lower levels.

Mark Cabana, head of U.S. short-rate strategy at Bank of America, said it was optimistic for the economy that Powell shrugged off negative rates, but the chairman’s lack of detail on other measures was unsettling.

“He talked about challenges with financial intermediation. He didn’t say never, ever, ever but he says the Fed’s thinking about negative rates has not changed, and they would like to utilize other tools, and that’s going to be the focus. We know generally what those tools are but what I want to know is how is the Fed thinking about forward guidance, what type of terms would they utilize with forward guidance, and how they are thinking about asset purchases?” Cabana said.