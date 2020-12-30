Stock Index ETFs Seek to Regain Highs Near Year-End

After slipping Tuesday, stock index ETFs are rallying on Wednesday, as markets attempt to finish the year near record highs in the final days of 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 184 points, or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained roughly 0.4% apiece.

Major stock ETFs are also breaking to higher ground on Wednesday as well amid the end-of-year momentum. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are all advancing just after 12:30 PM EST.

Stock indices were invigorated Wednesday after a British regulator approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca for emergency use. The approval came after unearthing a new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom, which has also now been seen in the U.S.

Investors continue to monitor the approval of additional fiscal stimulus as lawmakers debate the merits of offering larger direct payments to Americans, potentially increasing checks to $2,000 from $600. While Chuck Schumer is supporting the efforts, Mitch McConnell tied the payments hike to demands from President Trump on tech and the election.

$600 Checks Are On Their Way

Meanwhile, the existing $600 stimulus payments that have already been approved commenced dissemination Tuesday evening, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.