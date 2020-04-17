Stock Index ETFs Rally As Potential Coronavirus Treatment Surfaces

Continuing on the backs of extended session gains from Thursday, equities rocketed higher after a report said a Gilead Sciences drug was beneficial in ameliorating the length of infection from the coronavirus, offering optimism to investors that a panacea could be on the horizon, and offer some relief to the damaged economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has pulled back considerably, up only 1.7% after trading up by as much as double that earlier in the session. Apple and Amazon are some of the biggest losers on Friday, stemming the broader market’s gains. Amazon has been successful as many Americans remain quarantined at home because of the pandemic and would likely suffer losses if an effective treatment allowed the U.S. economy to open up sooner, and have people interact and consume more in person.

The S&P 500 traded 1.6% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite rallied 0.74%. Both markets were also higher before pulling back into the regular trading session Friday.

If it holds its ground, the S&P 500 will have gains that will put the index on target for its first consecutive weekly increase since early February, when the stock plummeted into a bear market after hitting fresh all-time highs earlier in the month.

Abbott Laboratories shares climbed by over 4% on Thursday after it reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that bested Wall Street’s predictions, helping to boost ETFs that hold the healthcare company.