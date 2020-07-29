Stock Index ETFs Rally Ahead Of FOMC Meeting

After a lackluster performance on Tuesday, stocks, and index ETFs are climbing higher ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting on Wednesday as investors also readied for a congressional hearing on antitrust from the major technology companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced gained 100 points, or 0.42%, while the S&P 500 added 0.96%., and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.2%. All three indexes were down on Tuesday in what has been a mixed week of trading so far.

Stock index ETFs are trading in the green along with their underlying benchmarks. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), are higher Wednesday, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) has been mixed this week, is trading higher today as well.

The Fed will finish its two-day policy meeting Wednesday and is scheduled to deliver a statement at 2 p.m. EST, followed by a press conference from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Analysts and economists predict that the central bank will maintain interest rates unchanged at near zero to bolster the fragile economy that is still plagued by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Markets continue to expect ultra-accommodative policy from the Fed, and the Fed is unlikely to disappoint at this meeting,” Bill Callahan, investment strategist at Schroders, said in an email. “Given that we are still squarely in the center of the pandemic, the only question for investors is just how dovish the Fed will be.”