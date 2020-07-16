Stock Index ETFs Decline Amid Mixed Data And Earnings

Stocks and index ETFs are slumping on Thursday, as technology companies are once again falling, and investors digest the fresh corporate earnings reports and mixed U.S. economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped or 0.61%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.58% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.12% as of 1pm EST.

Stock index ETFs are struggling along with their underlying benchmarks. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are all negative in early afternoon trading Thursday.

Shares of Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft fell by at least 1.6% apiece while Facebook, Alphabet and Netflix, which is scheduled to report earnings after the bell, slipped over 0.8%. Apple dipped 1.7%, as investors fear the tech run may have hit a snag, after functioning as one of the best performing sectors in the market.

“Over the next few weeks the core tech titans are set to report earnings,” said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush. “This will be a pivotal few weeks for investors to gauge how the tech stalwarts business models/trends are holding up in this unprecedented COVID-19 storm and will be a key barometer for overall consumer and enterprise spending trends during this semi-lockdown backdrop.”