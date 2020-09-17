Stock ETFs Tumble Amid Stimulus And Vaccine Worries

Troubled by stalled stimulus talks, post-Fed meeting jitters, and potential vaccine delays, stocks and index ETFs are tumbling on Thursday, as the Nasdaq tests its recent lows, leading the other indices lower.

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average turned positive earlier in the session, the 30-stock index quickly tumbled, losing 1%. The S&P 500 followed suit, declining 1.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled to its lows, down over 2.11%, and back into correction territory on Thursday, despite a tepid FOMC announcement that briefly drove markets higher Wednesday.

The major stock index ETFs are sinking Thursday along with their underlying benchmarks, with the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) all declining. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) fell over 1.45% Tuesday as well.

Technology stocks like Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Facebook, have attempted to rebound over the last week, but all lost at least 2% Thursday, with Amazon down over 3%, as vaccine concerns and stimulus package woes stymied stocks from rallying.

Thursday’s decline follows mixed messages about the timeline for a coronavirus vaccine, with President Trump stating late Wednesday that the U.S. could disseminate a vaccine as soon as next month, which conflicts with the director of the CDC, who told lawmakers earlier Wednesday that vaccinations would be available in limited quantities this year and there would likely be a six to nine-month wait for more substantial quantities.

Traders were also conflicted over the state of stimulus talks after President Trump mentioned Wednesday that he could approve a more significant package. However, Politico was reporting that Senate Republicans appeared hesitant to follow suit without more specifics on a bill.

“If we get a stimulus package and you’re out of the market, you will feel awful,” CNBC’s Jim Cramer said on Thursday.