Stock ETFs Tread Water Ahead of FOMC Minutes Release

Stocks and index ETFs are trading near the prior day’s highs Wednesday, as investors prepare to receive the breakdown from the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting later this afternoon.

In another narrow-range day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded slightly lower, while the S&P 500 added 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1%.

Major stock ETFs are echoing stock indexes on Wednesday. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) fell slightly, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is attempting to remain positive just after 11:45 AM EST.

Travel and leisure stocks and ETFs such as those related to airlines and cruise lines continued to be favored by investors. Carnival climbed 3.6%, while Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line advanced more than 2% each, while the The First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) fell slightly. Meanwhile, Southwest American Airlines and United both rose over 1%, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) declined.

Financial pundits like JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon was sanguine that the U.S. economic comeback from the pandemic could be smoother than expected, noting in his annual letter to investors released Wednesday that, “I have little doubt that with excess savings, new stimulus savings, huge deficit spending, more QE, a new potential infrastructure bill, a successful vaccine and euphoria around the end of the pandemic, the U.S. economy will likely boom. This boom could easily run into 2023 because all the spending could extend well into 2023.”

Meanwhile, as investors for the Federal Reserve minutes today, many are cautiously watching bond yields, which have continued to pull back from recent record highs. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.65%, its lowest level since last month.

FOMC’s March Minutes

The FOMC will release the minutes from its March meeting, where the central bank chose to leave interest rates unchanged, on Wednesday. The minutes could offer investors guidance on the future direction of rates.