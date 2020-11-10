Stock ETFs Trade Mixed As Investors Rotate Out Of Big Tech

Stocks and index ETFs are mixed to lower on Tuesday, as Big Tech gets hit by a market rotation from shares that thrived during the pandemic into stocks deemed to benefit from economic recovery, after ebullience over a potential vaccine on Monday.

The S&P 500 lost 0.9% Tuesday, after notching fresh all-time highs on Monday, before closing significantly off those levels. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite shed 2.3%, continuing its decline from Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced slightly the flatline after gaining as much as 200 points earlier in the session.

The major stock index ETFs are mixed on Tuesday along with their underlying benchmarks, with the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) struggling to stay positive after a huge spike on Monday while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are broadly lower into the late morning session. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) is losing ground Tuesday as well as tech shares decline.

Big Tech shares are being thrashed on Tuesday, with Amazon dropping 3.5% after losing 5% on Monday. Videoconferencing outfit Zoom Video plummeted 10.9%, augmenting a 17% decline from Monday, while Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft lost 2.3% and 3.4%, respectively. Apple declined 1.5%.