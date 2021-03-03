Stock ETFs Again Stumble on Rising Interest Rates

Stocks and stock index ETFs were mixed to lower on Wednesday as bond yields climbed again. Stocks related to an economic recovery helped steady the market.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.8%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 150 points, or 0.45%, thanks to pops in stocks like Boeing, which gained 4.47%.

Major stock ETFs are mixed on Wednesday as well. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) is up slightly, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are both lower just after 11:15 AM EST.

Investors remain relatively unnerved by the move in interest rates, as the 10-year Treasury yield extended its gains yet again, causing a drop in bond prices, which run inversely to rates. The benchmark rate increased over 8 basis points to 1.49% Wednesday, broadening concerns about equity valuations and a potential increase in inflation.

“Interest rates just won’t cut a break for this market,” Jim Cramer said on CNBC’s “Squawk Alley.”

Higher bond yields can hit technology stocks particularly hard, as these stocks tend to rely on easy borrowing for superior growth.

“One of the fundamental underpinnings of strong equity performance the last six to nine months has been very low yields. And yields are not as low today as they were just a few weeks ago,” Eric Winograd, AllianceBernstein senior economist, told Yahoo! Finance.

“When we think about how that yield move will play out, the bond market takes a staircase up. You get sharp moves up and then a period when it moves sideways and consolidates, and then another sharp move higher. So I think we should expect that basic pattern to repeat a handful of additional times over the course of the next few quarters,” Winograd added.

A Vaccine Ramp-Up

Meanwhile, President Biden announced late Tuesday that the U.S. should have a sufficient supply of Covid-19 vaccines to vaccinate every adult in the nation by the end of May, pushing up the prior date by two months.