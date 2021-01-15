Stock ETFs Stumble on Biden Stimulus Plan, Poor Retail Data

Stocks and index ETFs are dropping on Friday following President-elect Joe Biden’s announcement of details relating to a nearly $2 trillion stimulus plan, as well as the poor retail sales data.

Although they are attempting to rebound in the late morning session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 lost 0.8% Friday, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.7%.

Major stock ETFs are falling for the second consecutive day Friday with the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) all lower just before 12:30 PM EST.

After recent gains, energy, financials, and materials were the worst-performing sectors in the S&P 500, leading to a slump in the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), which is down over 3% Friday. For the week, all three of the major averages have given up over 1%.

The S&P 500 alone added over 8% in the last several months with rates gaining over projections of a substantial stimulus package under Biden.

Tom Essaye, founder of The Sevens Report, said the proposal was “being met by a ‘sell the news’ reaction as markets already priced in most of what was included.”

Biden’s ‘American Rescue Plan’

Biden’s proposal, called the American Rescue Plan, involves ramping up federal unemployment payments to $400 per week and extending them through September, offering direct payments of $1,400 to many Americans, and lengthening the federal moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures through September.

The plan is also designed to bolster state and local governments by offering $350 billion in aid as well as $70 billion for Covid testing and vaccination programs. It will also boost the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour.