Stock ETFs Remain Steady after a Strong Close Last Week

Stocks and index ETFs slipped from their fresh highs on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling for the first time in over a week, as traders adjust to the time change.

The Dow dipped about 0.1% after notching an intra-day high at the open. The S&P 500 dropped 0.15% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.15%. The two former indices are trading around breakeven, while the Nasdaq has increased its gains slightly, as of 12:30 PM EST.

Major stock ETFs are mixed Monday as well. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) is slightly higher, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are both marginally lower.

While tech stocks were mixed, travel and leisure stocks, which stand to benefit from an economic reopening, gained. American Airlines and United Airlines shares climbed 7% and 8% respectively, and the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) surged 2.82% amid the moves.

Some of the moves higher in travel stocks and ETFs were in line with news that travel over the weekend hit its highest level in over a year as the coronavirus vaccine continues to roll out and Americans start their vacation plans.

Stimulus Is Officially En Route

In addition, as part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that became law last week, the IRS began processing $1,400 direct payments for millions of Americans, which should help line the pockets of Americans looking to travel.

Stocks dipped to the lows of the day as a number of European nations suspended the use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford over blood clot concerns.

Meanwhile, bond yields continue to affect growth stocks, as the 10-year Treasury yield was trading around 1.616% on Monday, after hitting its highest level in more than a year on Friday.