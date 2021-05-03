Stock ETFs Start May on the Front Foot

Stocks and index ETFs started the first trading day of May on an upswing, as investors drove most sectors higher in Monday morning trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added almost 1%, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.6%. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4% before slipping back into negative territory amid losses from Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, and Netflix.

Major stock ETFs are mixed to higher on Monday as well. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), are both climbing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is off on the day, as of noon EST.

Earnings are still on investors’ minds, and Berkshire Hathaway stock gained 1% after Warren Buffett’s enterprise said it captured a 20% increase in operating earnings and continued to repurchase significant portions of its own shares. Buffett also revealed that when he steps down, Greg Abel, vice chairman of all non-insurance operations, will take over the reigns. The move helped fuel the Absolute Core Strategy ETF(ABEQ), which holds an almost 9% position in Berkshire, higher.

Investors also championed reopening stocks, driving Disney and Royal Caribbean more than 1% higher apiece. The move helped the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) gain some ground Monday.

Despite Friday’s stock decline, the S&P 500 managed to score its third straight month of gains in April, adding over 5% to the index as investors remain sanguine about the economic recovery process. The key benchmark is now up 11% for the year. Meanwhile, the Dow added about 2.7% last month, while the Nasdaq Composite soared 5.4% in April.

“Sell in May and Go Away?”

Yet, with stocks close to all-time highs, some investors are leery that the new month may lead to the old adage “sell in May and go away.”