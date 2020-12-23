Stock ETFs Scramble Higher Despite Stimulus Criticism From Trump

With what seems to be the Christmas rally in full effect, stocks and index ETFs rallied back from the prior losing session on Wednesday, despite criticism from President Trump over the new coronavirus relief package, which could potentially postpone the delivery of funds to hurting Americans.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.82%, while the S&P 500 added 0.56%, to trade back above 3700, and was looking to break a three-day red streak. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite was essentially unchanged due to a mixed back of tech heavyweights like Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

Major stock ETFs are also rallying on Wednesday as well amid the news. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are all advancing just before 1 PM EST.

Although he did not threaten to veto the legislation, on Tuesday, President Trump called the new $900 billion Covid relief package a “disgrace” and claimed lawmakers needed to change the bill’s to augment direct payments to $2,000 from $600. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in accord with Trump’s request for larger payouts, stating that House Democrats will continue to work, aiming to pass a standalone bill by unanimous consent Thursday.

“President Trump’s demand for revisions to the COVID relief bill to raise the individual payment amount to $2,000 significantly raises uncertainty for the days ahead, but our base case remains that the bill passed by Congress will become law,” wrote Ed Mills of Raymond James overnight. “The bill becomes law on Jan. 3 without any action taken by the President – although a government shutdown occurs if the bill is not signed by Dec. 28.”

Congress had been working on the rescue bill for months before passing it this week. The package includes additional jobless benefits, small business loans, direct payments of $600, and money to disseminate for coronavirus vaccines and other provisions.