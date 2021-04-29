Stock ETFs Relinquish Early Gains Following Tech Earnings

The S&P 500 scored a fresh intra-day record on Thursday, helping to drive stock ETFs higher, after blowout earnings from Apple and Facebook. After the initial move upward, the benchmark index has since plummeted lower in morning trading.

Major stock ETFs are mixed on Thursday, following the earnings reports. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) are both hovering near breakeven, although index futures and ETFs are still selling off, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is trading in the green just after noon EST.

Stocks tumbled from their initial gains about 45 minutes into the session as traders took profits and reevaluated whether the earnings results had already been baked into the price of stocks, given the lofty levels of index stocks and ETFs recently.

The tech-laden Nasdaq Composite started Thursday on a high note, up 1%, but has been falling since then, quickly headed for lows from last week. The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) and Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) are both over 1% lower as of this writing.

Apple and Facebook Still Thriving

At the open, investors were invigorated by strong earnings results from both Apple and Facebook, with the iPhone-maker claiming that sales rocketed 54% during the quarter, with each product category seeing double-digit growth. The company also said it would boost its dividend by 7%, and authorized $90 billion in share buybacks. The moves helped Apple gain almost half a percent in early trading.