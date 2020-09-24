Stock ETFs Rally Amid Mixed Economic Data

Stocks and index ETFs are gaining back some of the considerable lost ground in September, in mixed Thursday trade, as investors absorb the most recent cluster of economic data, and markets attempt to recover from correction territory. .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134 points, or 0.53% after dropping as much as 226 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.71% and 1%, respectively, after also showing losses near the open. Tech stocks like Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon helped fuel the run.

The major stock index ETFs are also attempting a run higher Thursday along with their underlying benchmarks, with the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) all climbing as of 1230PM EST. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) gained over 0.79% Thursday as well.

Traders were likely disappointed by first-time state unemployment claims benefits, which reached 870,000 for the week ending Sept. 19, and beat a Dow Jones estimate of 850,000. Continuing claims declined somewhat meanwhile, remaining above projections nevertheless.

“Claims, arguable the most important high frequency data point currently, missed expectations and moved up week-over-week,” Evercore ISI strategist Dennis DeBusschere, said in a note Thursday. “With the Fed diminishing its own credibility by continually emphasizing the ineffectiveness of monetary policy and begging for fiscal support, weaker data will have a big impact on risk assets. Especially if the fiscal cliff starts to bite, which some indicators suggests might be starting.”