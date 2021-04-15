Stock ETFs Hit Fresh Highs Thursday

Stocks and index ETFs rallied to fresh all-time highs on Thursday after critical market components reported healthy earnings and the latest economic data indicated a rebound in consumer spending and the jobs market.

All three stock indexes traded in the green on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.85% to hit an all-time high, while the S&P 500 gained 1% to also score an intraday record. The Nasdaq Composite led all three indexes, gaining 1.26%.

Major stock ETFs are making headway on Thursday as well. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are all gaining just before 2 PM EST.

Bond yields fell, helping key technology companies like Netflix, Facebook, and Alphabet to climb over 2% each. Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple all added at least 1%. The 10-year Treasury yield fell 9 basis points to 1.54%.

Key economic data was also a boon for stocks and index ETFs, as retail sales spiked 9.8% in March, thanks to additional stimulus that led to consumer spending, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. The latest retail sales number smashed the Dow Jones estimate of a 6.1% gain.

In addition, a report on Thursday revealed that first-time filings for unemployment insurance fell to the lowest level since March 2020. The Labor Department reported 576,000 new jobless claims for the week ended April 10. Economists polled by Dow Jones predicted a total of 710,000.

Earnings from two key stocks are also helping fuel stock indexes and ETFs higher. UnitedHealth, a Dow member, saw a rise of 4% in its stock, after earnings beat the analysts’ forecasts and the health insurer raised guidance for 2021. Meanwhile, beverage and snack producer Pepsi’s shares gained 0.3% after announcing that sales last quarter climbed almost 7%, topping estimates.