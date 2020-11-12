Stock ETFs Fall as Covid-19 Cases Continue to Surge

Stocks and index ETFs are falling on Thursday, as markets continue to face headwinds after making substantial gains earlier in the week. U.S. coronavirus cases continue to climb.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 140 points, or 0.48%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.41% and Nasdaq Composite is treading water near breakeven.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) declined slightly on Thursday, after a robust weekly performance that echoed their underlying indices throughout most of Monday’s trading.

While over the least couple of days there appeared to be a strong rotation into stock that would benefit from an economic boom, such as airline and cruise-operators, those same stocks fell broadly on Thursday, with tech and healthcare stocks gaining slightly amid a large collection of red sectors.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was one of the three benchmark indexes to remain positive in late morning trade, as the Nasdaq Composite added 0.47%, buoyed by names like Facebook and Amazon, which had marginal gains, before dropping into the start of the afternoon session.

Thursday’s decline arrived as the number of coronavirus cases is surging. 144,000 infections were confirmed in the U.S on Wednesday alone.

“With several of the early November catalysts out of the way, the market does appear to be expressing concern with some of the near-term COVID trends which have seen the US report record case counts and eight consecutive days of over 100k new cases,” said Yousef Abbasi, Global Market Strategist at StoneX, in a note.

On Monday stock ETFs rally after an announcement from Pfizer and BioNTech that the companies’ coronavirus vaccine appeared to be more than 90% effective in its phase three trial. The news also came on the heels of a robust election week of trading.