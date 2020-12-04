Stock ETFs Edge Higher Despite Poor Jobs Data

Stocks and index ETF continue to gain momentum, rallying slightly on Friday despite a lackluster U.S. jobs report, as the major averages are headed for additional weekly gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average continued to tread water above the 30,000 level, advancing another 160 points, or 0.53%, while the S&P 500 added 0.63% to hit a new all-time high. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.4%.

Key stock index ETFs like the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are gaining ground Friday as well.

Energy was the best-performing S&P 500 sector, gaining 3.7%, driving the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 4.59%, and the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) slightly higher.

The Latest Jobs Report

Investors reacted to disappointing jobs data by driving markets higher. The U.S. economy gained 245,000 jobs in November, a steep fall from the Dow Jones consensus estimate of 440,000. The unemployment rate, however, matched expectations by falling to 6.7% from 6.9%, which may have boosted markets.

Traders may have also viewed the more anemic jobs number as a positive because it could spur lawmakers to push forward with additional fiscal stimulus, a sentiment echoed by financial pundits and politicians.