Stock ETFs Drift Near Tuesday’s Levels after a Strong Monthly Start

Stocks and index ETFs are trading near Tuesday’s levels on Wednesday, after a robust entry into December, which fueled the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded around breakeven or slightly higher, along with the S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite retraced its steps by 0.2%.

Key stock index ETFs such as the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are hovering near breakeven levels as well on Wednesday.

After rumors of the move filled the news recently, Dow constituent Salesforce said it will purchase Slack for $27.7 billion after the bell on Tuesday, creating what will be the cloud software vendor’s largest deal ever. Shares of Salesforce fell 7% after the bell, while the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) , which holds the company, declined also.

Energy stocks were stronger, as Chevron climbed 3.8%, and the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE) advanced almost 4%.

Wednesday’s muted-to-lower trading action followed after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shot down a bipartisan proposal for a $908 billion stimulus package.

“The potential for fiscal stimulus in the lame duck session does appear to be on the rise, but any package that will be considered will likely be significantly smaller than the $1 trillion that had been talked about prior to the election,” said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at StoneX.

News of the new aid package bolstered the major indexes on Tuesday.