Stock ETFs Dip After An Explosive Election Week Of Gains

Stocks and index ETFs closed the week slightly lower on Friday, following a robust initial election response and weekly run-up in stocks that occurred despite of a still undecided presidential election and a surging number of coronavirus infections. Analysts predict that stocks may be more tepid in the week ahead however, as investors continue to monitor election developments.

The S&P 500 rallied soared over 7.3% in the past week, tagging 3,509, urged by technology stocks and the Nasdaq Composite, which surged 9% to gather the best weekly performance since April. While stocks dipped on Friday, technology, communications services, health care, and discretionary stocks carved out some significant gains this week.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) declined slightly on Friday, after a robust weekly performance that echoed their underlying indices.

The presidential election has been the most impactful news this week, and remains unresolved heading into the weekend, given that even if Former Vice President Biden is declared the president-elect, close votes and lawsuits will most likely generate recounts. Even control of Congress remains tentative, as Senate appeared to be under Republican control, but runoff elections are needed for two Senate seats in Georgia, still one of the closest undecided races in the country, in early January.