Stock ETFs Decline after Volatile Week of Trading

Stocks and index ETFs started the week with losses, as the technology sector drove the major benchmarks lower under Monday, adding to the downside pressure from the prior week’s higher-than-expected inflation readings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell 0.6% apiece, while as the tech sector pulled back 0.7%. The Nasdaq Composite continued to lead the major indices lower, dropping almost 1%.

Major stock ETFs are declining on Tuesday as well. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are all lower just before 12:30 PM EST.

With rising inflation and interest rate pressure, technology stocks have been declining since mid-April. Continuing losses from last week, Apple and Facebook each fell more than 1%, as Netflix dropped 1.35%, helping to drive the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) 1.22% lower as well.

Meanwhile, investors and traders have been transitioning from growth stocks to cyclical stocks recently, and concentrating on investments in the energy, financial, and materials sectors. The moves have been beneficial for ETFs like the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), which gained 0.85% as crude oil rallied yet again.

Despite broader communication sector losses, shares of Discovery and AT&T increased, after news of a merger agreement. AT&T announced Monday that it is continuing discussions about merging WarnerMedia, which includes HBO, with Discovery. The new entity will trade as its own public company.

Last week, the S&P 500 fell 4% through midweek amid worries over hot inflationary data. But the broad key index eventually recovered much of the lost ground, to finish the week just 1.4% lower. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, shed 2.3% last week, while the Dow fell 1.1% in that period. All three benchmarks recorded their worst week since late February.

Now analysts are considering whether the heightened volatility and increasing downside might portend a larger decline.