Stock ETFs Slip on Dampened Stimulus Outlook

Stocks and index ETFs recoiled from recent record highs on Friday, as investors contemplated the likelihood of President Biden’s coronavirus stimulus plan.

The Dow Jones Industrial average continued its fall from the overnight futures session, slipping 100 points, or 0.3%, after dropping nearly 300 points earlier in the session, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.2%. Both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 notched record closing levels on Thursday.

Major stock ETFs are slipping on Friday as well. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are all lower just after noon EST.

While big tech stocks are largely positive on Friday, heavy-hitter IBM sank over 9% after the company reported fourth-quarter sales below analyst expectations. Revenue for IBM dropped 6% on a year-over-year basis, making it the fourth consecutive quarter of declines. The move drove the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV), which counts IBM among its larger holdings, more than 2% lower.

Optimism over strong projected corporate earnings performances in tech next week is helping to buoy Nasdaq, with Microsoft adding another 2% Friday for a weekly gain of 8%. Facebook and Apple advanced an impressive 15.5% and 8.1%, respectively, this week.

Biden Stimulus Plan Facing Greater Uncertainty

Meanwhile, lawmakers are expressing considerable doubt about the efficacy and feasibility of Biden’s proposed stimulus plan.

“The political reality of Washington is starting to impact markets, and it’s becoming more unclear when Democrats’ ambitious stimulus goals will become law,” said Tom Essaye, founder of Sevens Report.