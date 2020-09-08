Stock ETFs Continue To Bleed Out After Holiday Weekend

After tanking in the extended trading session on Monday evening following the Labor Day holiday, stocks and index ETFs are continuing to plummet to begin the week, with technology stocks diving after commencing their most brutal decline in over five months last week.

After forging new highs last week and sharply reversing, all three major stock indexes are diving on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite sank 3.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1.6%, and the S&P 500 plunged 2.3%.

The major stock index ETFs are tanking Tuesday along with their underlying benchmarks, with the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) all declining. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) fell over 2% Tuesday as well.

“High valuations in the mega-cap stocks are stretched far beyond historical levels,” said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird. “The technical indicators – high margin debt, fully invested mutual funds, CBOE options data showing record call volume, Wall Street letter writers at bullish levels — pointed to excessive optimism in the market which often suggests a consolidation/correction phase is likely.”