Stock ETFs Break Lower On Friday As Tech Crumbles

Stock indexes and stock ETFs are attempting to break lower on Friday, as the Nasdaq continues to tumble, dragging down most of the other market sectors in spite of encouraging developments in the economy, and economic data.

Markets continue their three-day selloff following a drop in Thursday’s regular session that was spurred bykey tech players like Amazon, Facebook, and Apple, which are all lower by 3% or more Friday, pushing the Nasdaq to its worst day in roughly a week.

The major stock index ETFs are falling again Friday along with their underlying benchmarks, with the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) all declining.

Investors have tirelessly bid up tech stocks since late spring, catalyzing a rebound off of the coronavirus pandemic lows of March, are now reconsidering prospects of whether or not the economic rebound can persist in the wake of a still rampant coronavirus pandemic and no immediate fiscal stimulus available.