Stock ETFs Attempt To Stabilize On Friday In Month Of Declines

Stock indexes tested Thursday’s lows in the overnight session before bouncing Friday morning, but overall there was not much changed as stocks and index ETFs were on target for a month of consecutive losses.

September has been a rough month for stocks, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 100 points lower before climbing 0.4% and is hovering above breakeven. The S&P 500 dipped as well before climbing 0.64%. The Nasdaq Composite oscillated just below the flatline before climbing 1.22% by 1130AM EST.

The Dow started Friday’s session down 3% while the S&P 500 has lost 2.2%. The Nasdaq Composite is down 1.1% week to date. This would mark the benchmarks’ longest weekly slide since August 2019.

While tech stocks have been attempting a rally after dipping earlier, leisure stocks that stand to benefit from positive coronavirus developments such as Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean gained 4.2%, 8.9% and 3.8%, respectively after receiving an upgrade from Barclays.

The “sell-off has stabilized a bit over the last few days, but there are still no real signs of strength,” said Mark Newton, managing member at Newton Advisors, in a note. “Thus, the trend remains bearish and not much to bet on a rebound.”