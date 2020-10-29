Stock ETFs Attempt To Stabilize After Wednesday’s Rout

After a bloodbath on Wednesday, stocks and index ETFs are attempting to hold onto marginal gains on Thursday, as shares of some key tech companies are rallying in front of their quarterly earnings reports, scheduled for later today.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced just 0.18% after losing more than 3.5% on Wednesday over fears of a burgeoning coronavirus pandemic across the global. The S&P 500 added 0.75% and, meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.32%, optimistic that FAANG stocks may reveal better-than-expected earnings.

The major stock index ETFs are mixed to slightly higher on Thursday along with their underlying benchmarks, with the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) advancing somewhat into the early afternoon session. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) is slightly higher Thursday as well.

Some Progress, But…

Shares of Apple Facebook are making big gains, with the iPhone-maker climbing by 3.05% and the social media giant gaining 5.12%. Facebook, Apple, Google, and Amazon are set to report earnings after the bell Thursday.