Stock ETFs Are Still Shaky As Coronavirus Fears Dominate

Markets continued to selloff overnight Wednesday amid ongoing concerns about spiking coronavirus cases, but stocks and index ETFs are off the worst levels in midday Thursday trading, attempting to stabilize.

After trading lower in overnight futures trading Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has added 0.26% on Thursday as of 1230pm EST. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 which also sold off overnight has climbed back and is up 0.25%. The Nasdaq has rallied the most, adding 0.43% so far.

Stock index ETFs are also off their worst levels as of now to track higher along with the underlying benchmarks Thursday. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are trading all treading water above breakeven.

With an increase in Covid-19 headlines beginning to exert more pressure on U.S. stocks, strategists claim they are now concentrating on a more targeted set of disease metrics to inform their trading strategy.

There has been an increasing number of reports of new infections in Florida, Texas, California, and Arizona over the last week, but Wall Street experts claim that issues like case growth are less crucial, and they are more focused on net hospitalizations and deaths since they’re more accurate representations of stress on the health-care system.

In the original outbreak, “new case growth at that time was directly associated with an increase in hospitalization rates on a net basis,” Evercore ISI strategist Dennis DeBusschere said Tuesday. “In hindsight, we know that that was a lot of 65-year-old-plus people. You also had specific areas like nursing homes as a significant part of that.”