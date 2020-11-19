Stock ETFs Mixed-To-Lower, But Pundits Express Optimism

Stocks and index ETFs are struggling again on Thursday in mixed trade, amid lackluster U.S. unemployment data and spiking Covid-19 infections, but financial experts are still optimistic due to recent vaccine developments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 continued to drop for the third consecutive day, with the Dow giving up almost 200 points. The S&P 500 slipped another 0.2%.

Big Tech is modestly green in early afternoon trading, helping the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) remain positive, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) declined slightly, after a robust performance Monday and declines throughout the remainder of the week.

Investors reacted to disappointing economic data, as the Labor Department revealed that 742,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week of Nov. 14, beating a Dow Jones estimate of 710,000.

Meanwhile, the number of U.S. coronavirus cases continues to climb, with Johns Hopkins University data publishing that the seven-day mean of daily new U.S. coronavirus infections has hit 161,165, climbing 26% from last week. Cumulatively, 11.5 million coronavirus cases have been verified, and several areas of the United States are now under more stringent guidelines, including California and New York.