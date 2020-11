Stock ETFs Mixed-To-Lower, But Pundits Express Optimism

Stocks and index ETFs are struggling again on Thursday in mixed trade, amid lackluster U.S. unemployment data and spiking Covid-19 infections, but financial experts are still optimistic due to recent vaccine developments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 continued to drop for the third consecutive day, with the Dow giving up almost 200 points. The S&P 500 slipped another 0.2%.

Big Tech is modestly green in early afternoon trading, helping the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) remain positive, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) declined slightly, after a robust performance Monday and declines throughout the remainder of the week.

Healthcare giants Walgreens and UnitedHealth dragged the Dow down, dropping 2.4% and 1.8%, respectively. The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) fell 1.56% amid the news.

Investors reacted to disappointing economic data, as the Labor Department revealed that 742,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week of Nov. 14, beating a Dow Jones estimate of 710,000.

Meanwhile, the number of U.S. coronavirus cases continues to climb, with Johns Hopkins University data publishing that the seven-day mean of daily new U.S. coronavirus infections has hit 161,165, climbing 26% from last week. Cumulatively, 11.5 million coronavirus cases have been verified, and several areas of the United States are now under more stringent guidelines, including California and New York.