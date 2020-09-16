Stock ETFs Are Mixed To Higher As Investors Await Fed Meeting

Stocks and index ETFs build on the move higher this week, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both gained ground on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting on monetary policy.

The Dow added 204 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite climbed just above breakeven early in the session but barely treading in positive waters as of almost noon EST, with most of the FAANGs under pressure.

The major stock index ETFs are mixed to higher along with their underlying benchmarks, with the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) climbing and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) flagging due to slipping tech stocks.

Aside from tech woes, coronavirus stimulus deal headlines have been driving stocks, as the Dow and S&P 500 rallied to their session highs Wednesday after White House chief of staff Mark Meadows expressed optimism regarding the completion of a coronavirus stimulus deal, which was also bolstered by a tweet from President Trump that a larger package would be supported.

Analysts are concerned that the lack of completion of a package could spell trouble for markets, even with Fed intervention.

“The Fed can do what it can, but it can’t supplement fiscal policy,” said Tom Hainlin, global investment strategist at Ascent Private Capital Management.

The Federal Open Market Committee will meet later today to offer projections for GDP, unemployment and inflation. The central bank could offer more lucid guidance on the economic recovery and when rates may climb again, although it is currently expected to keep rates unchanged.