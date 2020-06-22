Stock And Tech ETFs Gain As Investors Brush Aside Coronavirus

Stocks are climbing back after selling off to fresh lows in extended trading Sunday, as investors continue to measure the likelihood of a v-shaped bottom recovery with the uptick in coronavirus cases in a number of states, now that the country has largely reopened the economy.

After gapping down and trading about 300 points lower on Sunday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has added 0.14% on Monday as of noon EST. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 which also sold off overnight has climbed back and is up 0.19%. The Nasdaq has climbed back the most, headed to test Friday’s highs and gained 0.55% so far.

Stock index ETFs are running higher along with the underlying benchmarks. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are trading all in the green Monday.

Technology names have been leading the charge, with Microsoft shares gaining 1.69%, Amazon advancing 0.6%, Apple gaining 1.8%, helping boost the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) nearly 1% Monday.

Retails stocks like Nike, which has gained 2.1% is also helping lift the iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) 0.22% Monday.

The benchmark U.S. stock indexes are commencing a fourth weekly gain in five weeks, with both the Dow and S&P 500 adding at least 1% last week, and the Nasdaq Composite pushing more than 3% higher despite an increase in the tally of coronavirus cases across the nation.