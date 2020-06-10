Starbucks’ Drop Weighs On Consumer Discretionary ETFs

Starbucks has dropped almost 5% on Wednesday, as the company reported it anticipates a loss in its fiscal third quarter, predicting it gave up as much as $3.2 billion in revenue on account of the coronavirus pandemic, which shuttered stores for months.

Amid a broad market decline ahead of the FOMC meeting, the coffeemaker’s stock which has a market value of $92.6 billion, has declined 10% this year.

Starbucks, which withdrew its prior outlook in April, is projecting a net loss per share of 64 cents to 79 cents and adjusted losses per share of 55 cents to 70 cents for quarter ending June 28 but projects that its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings will ameliorate, anticipating net income per share of 11 cents to 36 cents and adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents to 40 cents.

By the end of June, Starbucks expects weekly cash flow to be positive.

“With each passing week, we are seeing clear evidence of business recovery, with sequential improvements in comparable store sales performance,” CEO Kevin Johnson and CFO Pat Grismer wrote in a letter to stakeholders. “The Starbucks brand is resilient, customer affinity is strong and we believe the most difficult period is now behind us.”

The company has announced it will shutter 400 stores in the United States over the next 18 months while increasing its number of pickup locations, adapting to the needs of consumers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Starbucks’ revenue plunged when stores were closed early in the coronavirus pandemic, as stores quickly adjusted to a drive-through only service.

U.S. same-store sales suffered 43% in May as the company reopened locations with modified hours and operations. Yet, by the end of May, 91% of U.S. stores had been reopened. In the last week of May, same-store sales were down 32%.