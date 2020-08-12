SPY ETF Slumps Into Close After Testing February Highs

After briefly reaching fresh highs in the futures market, the S&P 500 reversed on Tuesday, snapping a seven-day winning streak, as declines in some of the key technology names spurred a selloff that dropped precipitously into the close.

The broad market index closed 0.8% lower at 3,333.69 for its worst day since last month. At one point earlier in the day, the index advanced 0.6% and traded within half a percent of its Feb. 19 intraday record of 3,393.52.

The other broad market indices relinquished their gains as well, with the Nasdaq Composite falling 1.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average giving back a rally of over 300 points to finish the day 104.53 points lower, or 0.4%.